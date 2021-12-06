2021 Saudi Arabian F1 GP analysis by Peter Windsor

It was a race within a race within a race: first Lewis led a Mercedes one-two; then Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen found himself P1, on new tyres, after not making a pit stop during the first Safety Car period.

Then came the debris from a flurry of red flags, virtual safety cars, turn 1 skirmishes, mis-heard radio messages, a much-maligned Aston Martin Safety Car, a shunt on the straight, a pass, a re-pass, another pass, a wheel-clash, a five-second penalty for Max...and victory, finally, for Lewis Hamilton and his battle-scarred Merc.

Still sweating and with heart pounding, Peter Windsor in this video recalls the key moments of a race that will result in Max and Lewis facing-off in Abu Dhabi next weekend exactly equal on points.

