2021 Belgian Grand Prix Timelapse Recap video

Relive the tremendous amounts of laps driven during the very long 2021 Belgian Grand Prix featuring a few drops of rain and a bit of a wait.

Sergio Perez had one of his worst moments in his F1 career, while Lance Stroll was given a 10 sec. penalty in race that never started!

Hopefully this was the first and last time we ever had to go through this for entertainment. I'm glad I wasn't one of the fans who had to wait in the rain for 10 hours to go home completely wet & cold without a race that would have been great to watch.

