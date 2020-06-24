2020 Footage Ferrari Test at Mugello

In this video you can see footage of the SF71H being tested at Mugello in preparation for the upcoming Austrian GP and the start of the 2020 F1 season.

It's not your ears or device that's broken. The video has no sound (yet).

