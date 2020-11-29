2020 Bahrain GP Crash Romain Grosjean

29 November 2020 by
2020 Bahrain GP Crash Romain Grosjean

In this video you can see the horrific crash of Romain Grosjean during the first lap of the 2020 Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix and the amazing escape he did in the inferno of fire.

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.