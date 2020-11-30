Keeping up with the Verstappens by David Coulthard

Expect more than your ‘normal’ Formula 1 podcast.

Join current Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen as he sits down with his father Jos and David Coulthard to wave the chequered flag over some of the hottest topics in the sport today. This podium of racing royalty talks everything from technology and training, right through to journalists and just about everything else you can think of! This is a podcast that no Formula 1 fan can miss.

Could Max drive the same cars his father and David drove, or would the physicality be a totally different challenge?

Are restraint bands a good exercise tool for resisting G forces, or has David found a different use for them?

Is Jos a fan of fancy racing simulators, or does he think it takes the fun out of driving?

