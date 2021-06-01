F1 Nation Podcast: 2021 Azerbaijan GP preview

After an off-weekend, TC and Pinks can’t wait for another action packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as they look ahead to this year’s race in Baku.

They’re also joined by Alpine reserve driver Daniil Kvyat to discuss what it takes to do well at the street track, as well as who he’d fight in the F1 paddock... And finally Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur jumps on to chat about the team’s recent progress, Antonio Giovinazzi’s growing star, and whether he’d give an F1 drive to a 17-year-old...

