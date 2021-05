On-track he’s been audacious, daring and fast; off-track he’s been witty, animated… and has occasionally used very colourful language.

Yuki Tsunoda is a very welcome addition to Formula One this year and on this week’s show he discusses the start to his Grand Prix career, his infamous radio mannerisms, his love of food, his relationship with Red Bull supremo Helmut Marko, and much more…

