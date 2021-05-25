F1 Nation podcast: 2021 Monaco GP review

Ok, so there wasn’t much overtaking, but Monaco still served up some great talking points - and Damon, Natalie and Tom are back to discuss them all!

From Charles Leclerc’s qualifying crash to Mercedes’ off colour day and Max’s perfect weekend, they dig into it all. Plus there’s chat on Sainz’s progression, Norris’s continued excellence and whether Sebastian Vettel has finally found his mojo.

And if that wasn’t enough, Damon answers another listener question, this time on the harsh realities of swearing in the cockpit.

