Williams team set to keep Latifi for next season
Aug.23 - Nicholas Latifi looks set to stay at Williams for a third consecutive season in 2022.
Currently, while a cloud hangs over George Russell's future at the Grove-based team, there is less uncertainty about the fate of his Canadian teammate Latifi.
"We are very happy with him," team boss Jost Capito told Sport1. "He has improved a lot this year.
"He even has more points than George," he added.
Russell, though, is clearly the higher performer for Williams, and now appears poised to be promoted to the works Mercedes team for 2022.
Capito, however, insists: "It is not certain whether Russell will really go to Mercedes."
That is complicating Williams' plans to replace him, because serious talks with potential successors cannot take place "when George is not gone yet".
Capito admits he would prefer to simply keep Russell, but several impressive names are being linked with his seat should it become vacant.
One of them is Nico Hulkenberg.
"When I said that I have spoken to everyone who does not have a contract but would like one, I didn't have to name any names," Capito insisted.
....and the money that goes along him
f1 why are you so cynical about latifi, you need to stop your hater approach to drivers , it does you no credit, they may keep him, but they've also said they don't need pay drivers anymore due to good finances, please try and keep up with the news
Let's apply some JaxAward logic. Whose got more points in the WDC, LAT or RUS? Georgie Boy needs to stop trying to impress MB and make a better effort to support the team leader. Good practice for 2022 if he gets the call-up.
the only logic jaxaward have is a logitech keyboard and mouse, yeah i think George has hired Lewises pr team to talk utter tripe and be well paid for it