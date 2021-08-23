Haas team to run 'Ferrari driver' again next season

Aug.23 - "A Ferrari driver" will be belted into a Haas cockpit next year, team boss Gunther Steiner insists.

He hopes it will be Mick Schumacher, who made his Formula 1 debut for the small American team in 2021.

However, the young German has been linked with a move to Alfa Romeo.

"I'm as confident as you can be about Mick's future," Steiner is quoted by Blick newspaper.

"But he is under contract to Ferrari. We will have a Ferrari driver in 2022, and if it isn't Mick anymore, that's ok.

"They also have a few other good drivers in their academy," Steiner added.

Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi is one such Ferrari academy member, as are Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman.

Check out more items on this website about: