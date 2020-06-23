Webber tips Vettel comeback in 2022

Jun.23 - Mark Webber thinks Ferrari has made a good choice by signing up Carlos Sainz for 2021.

The signing means the Maranello team is ousting Sebastian Vettel, who won all four of his world championships as Webber's team mate at Red Bull last decade.

It is suggested that if Vettel cannot secure the Mercedes seat for 2021, he will quit after this season.

"I'm not a gambler, so I wouldn't bet," Australian Webber told Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper. "But I can imagine that Seb will take a break and come back in 2022."





As for Vettel's successor, many were surprised that Spaniard and current McLaren driver Sainz got the nod rather than Webber's fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

Asked if he was surprised, Webber answered: "Not particularly.

"Carlos fits well with Ferrari with his gentlemanly attributes, and he's a good fit for the Italian culture and the language. And he's fast," the 43-year-old said.

"He will be good for the brand. So why not, especially as he had a strong 2019 campaign."

However, many have warned that the pressure on what will be Ferrari's youngest driver lineup will be too great - especially for 22-year-old number 1 Charles Leclerc.

Webber said: "For me, the pressure is not on Carlos or Charles - it's on the team.

"Maranello has to get the job done and give the drivers the conditions they need."

