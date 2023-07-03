Verstappen & Red Bull unstoppable: The unbeatable force in Formula 1
Jul.3 - Max Verstappen is "practically unbeatable" at present, according to fellow world champion Jacques Villeneuve.
In Austria, the Red Bull driver claimed his fifth consecutive victory - after topping every single session at the Red Bull Ring including two separate qualifying sessions and races.
"If you look at the other drivers, they all have their ups and downs," Villeneuve told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "But not Max."
Dr Helmut Marko even thinks it was the prospect of a weekend clean-sweep, rather than the extra point, that motivated Verstappen to push so hard for a fresh set of tyres to set the fastest race lap at the very end.
"I immediately said no, but he wanted those new tyres and he was unstoppable in this desire," Marko smiled. "Now he can sleep peacefully.
"He is driving with unbelievable ease."
It was also a weekend marred by the 'track limits' issue, with even seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton punished multiple times for breaching the white lines.
Verstappen, however, was almost nearly flawless on that count, too.
"I mean, you know where the lines are, right?" said the 25-year-old. "But it's true I also had a lot more grip and traction."
Indeed, although Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari have diced this season to be 'best of the rest' behind Red Bull, the gap to Verstappen has remained fairly static.
"Exactly," said Verstappen when told that team rivals' efforts to frantically upgrade their cars has not yet paid off.
"But I loved all the articles about it," the Dutchman laughed.
Hamilton's patience, in particular, appears to be boiling over at Mercedes at the same time as he negotiates for a new contract beyond this year.
The man he is negotiating with, Toto Wolff, even publicly rebuked the 38-year-old on the radio during Sunday's race over Hamilton's constant complaints about rivals' track limits violations.
"Lewis, the car is bad - we know. Please drive it," Wolff told his star driver.
He is hoping for better this weekend at the British GP.
"I heard that Ferrari and McLaren had an upgrade here," Wolff said in Austria. "That could be an explanation. We'll bring one to Silverstone and then we'll see where we are."
But even Wolff admits that while Red Bull may have the best car, Verstappen is clearly the best driver at the moment.
"Only the Red Bull with Verstappen is consistent," he said. "Even with the other car, there are these fluctuations we see with (Sergio) Perez."
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso agrees: "You see the same thing with us also at Ferrari and Mercedes. Only the Red Bull is consistent."
Meanwhile, the FIA has urged the Red Bull Ring to add gravel traps at turns 9 and 10 next year in order to end the farcical 'track limits' issue.
"There are natural track limits," said Kevin Magnussen. "That should be enough."
These dominance articles are nothing new. Forget history. In just the past 20 years we have had three 'unbeatable dominance' periods. Ferrari-Michael, MB-Sir Louie, and now RB-Max. Taking nothing away from the current dominators. RB-Max are near perfect. But this is not a new deal, and will be repeated in the future.
Problem is the RB is by far the best car, no doubt, but the difference this year is that the Perez is by far the least deserving driver which just clouds the picture. Of course MV is very happy with the situation and will but his foot down and stop RB swapping out to a half decent replacement.
Lol. Max will eventually go down as the goat of F1. Who would be this half decent replacement for Perez you speak of? Maybe Alonzo? It sure wouldn't be Hammy, he's not worthy of carrying Mr. Verstappens Jock strap.