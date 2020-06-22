Verstappen: 60% of F1 drivers can win with Mercedes

Jun.22 - Only 60 percent of the current drivers in Formula 1 would be able to win the world championship in a dominant Mercedes car, according to Max Verstappen.

Many are predicting that Red Bull driver Verstappen, 22, will be able to take on six time world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

The Dutchman admits Hamilton is a top driver, but he said "so much depends on the car".

"60 percent of the drivers in Formula 1 could win the championship in a Mercedes. But not all of the 20 drivers could do it," he added, answering "yes" when asked if his friend Lando Norris is among that top 60 percent.





The interviewer for the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport then started reeling off the names of some of the those who Verstappen believes are not capable of winning in a Mercedes.

He named Giovinazzi, Stroll, Kubica, Kvyat, Gasly and Grosjean, before Verstappen interjected: "You are counting it, right?."

But what about Alexander Albon, Verstappen's own Red Bull teammate?

"I'm not going to comment on that," Verstappen laughed.

↓ ↓

Check out more about: