Surprise Candidate for Red Bull's Top Spot Revealed by Helmut Marko

Apr.20 - Sebastian Vettel would make an "ideal successor", Red Bull team advisor Dr Helmut Marko has declared.

Although now retired, and having briefly flirted with the idea of returning to the cockpit, quadruple world champion Vettel has stayed in touch with Formula 1 - and is even in Saudi Arabia this week and weekend.

At the same time, rumours Max Verstappen might leave Red Bull are swirling - and 81-year-old Marko indicated recently that could be the perfect time to step away from the sport for good.

"It's quite clear that at some point it won't work anymore - also due to my age," the Austrian told Sky Deutschland at Jeddah.

"It would of course be great if a man like Sebastian would take over," Marko added.

Marko said 37-year-old Vettel would therefore be in charge of Red Bull's infamous junior driver program. "The other function, of course, is the overall strategic direction of such a Formula 1 team," he explained.

"I think he knows enough about that too."

Since Vettel retired at the end of 2022, Marko has hinted on several occasions that the German expressed interest in racing again.

Marko said on Saturday: "I think Sebastian has found himself now. He knows what he wants to do in the future. Motorsport is the first priority.

"He is also a forest owner in Austria now with a private hunting ground, but he can combine all that," the Austrian smiled.

Marko even thinks Vettel would adapt very quickly to the role.

"He doesn't need a year - just two races and he'll have it under control," he said.

When asked about Marko's bombshell remarks, Vettel laughed: "I think there is only one Helmut. His role is really his alone."

However, the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver doesn't rule it out entirely.

"Today, Formula 1 is about the same things as it was years ago. Whether it is something for the future, we'll see," he said.

"I asked him about it a few years ago too," Vettel revealed, when asked about Marko's eventual retirement. "Then, he said he wouldn't do this for much longer. But I think he's still here!

"As long as he's still enjoying it and can handle it, this is a unique role for him," Vettel said. "Sometimes we might wonder 'How did this or that have to happen?' But he just has a completely different approach and different experiences.

"It would be a shame if he ever drops out or loses his position, but then of course it would have to develop in a new, different direction."

