Inside Lawson's Emotional Roller Coaster with Red Bull: CEO Insights

Apr.20 - Liam Lawson was "a little sad" after his Red Bull Racing nightmare.

That's the revelation of Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer, despite New Zealander Lawson insisting this weekend that "nothing has changed" in his confidence since struggling so much to drive the 2025 Red Bull.

The energy drink company's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, at Jeddah this weekend, defended the decision to axe Lawson, 23, and send him back to the junior F1 team.

That is despite the fact that the brutality of the demotion was heavily criticised in the paddock.

"I understand that and think it's justified," Mintzlaff told Bild newspaper. "Nevertheless, it was the right step.

"Formula 1 is a high-performance sport, and his performance wasn't up to scratch. Leaving Liam in the car would have been wrong. We wouldn't have done him any favours with the ever-increasing pressure.

"He ultimately understood and accepted that, too. We're happy to have him back with the Racing Bulls," the German CEO added.

Racing Bulls CEO Bayer, however, admitted that Lawson's nightmare did leave him a little battered.

"I think it took him a while to digest," he said in Saudi Arabia.

"The first time I saw him when he arrived back in Italy, he seemed a little sad. Honestly, that's how I perceived him to be.

"He was a little upset by everything that had happened very quickly. But at the same time, he knew the people, the tools, the organisation. And I really felt that very quickly, he became the old Liam again.

"He's a great driver, someone with a great sense of humour, and that's what we're seeing now again," Bayer added.

