Schumacher: Team owner Stroll could oust own son

Jul.16 - Ralf Schumacher is not so sure that Racing Point will oust Sergio Perez at the end of 2020.
It is strongly expected that Ferrari refugee Sebastian Vettel will sign up with the Lawrence Stroll-owned team - set to become Aston Martin - for 2021.
Most believe Mexican Perez will have to make way, thanks to a break clause in his contract that must be triggered before July 31 costing the team a seven-digit figure.
But former F1 driver Schumacher is not so sure.
"Even a father cannot hold on to his son if he is not good enough," he told Sky Deutschland.
Ralf is referring to Lance Stroll, who is currently Perez's teammate.
"We also cannot forget that Perez has a decent amount of sponsorship - a very good sponsor," said the German. "So it would be a difficult decision."
Nonetheless, most experts highly doubt that Stroll would oust his own son, having spent millions getting him into Formula 1 and finally at the wheel of a competitive car.
An alternative for either Stroll or Perez for 2021 might be Alfa Romeo, according to Blick newspaper's veteran F1 correspondent Roger Benoit.
But Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur said: "The drivers will only become a topic for us in October."
Yes, Seb shud replace Lance, but Lance at Alpha Rimeo? Not unless pop buys them too...
Stroll would not get championship for the Racing point or Aston Martin regardless how good the car might be and that is something to think about when deciding who is replacing him or Perez in Aston Martin.I think Seb could excel there and be himself again and once again enjoy racing and winning with a great car.
C'mon folks, Mr. Stroll is not going to gas his son unless he has another drive. So, buy another team? How about Haas? He can rebrand it "Stroll Racing" and satisfy his ego.