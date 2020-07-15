Report: Ferrari has identified Binotto's successor

Jul.15 - Mattia Binotto's successor as Ferrari team boss may already have been found.

Formula 1's media contingent agrees that the Maranello team is in deep crisis after just two races of the 2020 season.

"There was a long briefing in Maranello this week to find out what is being done with the car for Hungary," reported Corriere della Sera.

It is believed more new aerodynamic parts will be added to the car this weekend, but Binotto's bosses John Elkann and Louis Camilleri are reportedly prepared to take "drastic action" if Ferrari does not make quick progress.





"The men even have a plan for a successor: Antonello Coletta," the newspaper claims.

Coletta currently heads Ferrari's sporting activities department, including the 'F1 Clienti' program and GT racing.

A drastic change like that has the backing of many in the Italian media, with La Gazzetta dello Sport insisting: "When the ingredients are good, it must be that the chefs cannot cook."

According to a reporter for German television RTL, however, Binotto could keep the job for the rest of the season at least. Journalist Felix Gorner said he thinks the 50-year-old Italian will remain boss "at least until the winter".

Former Renault boss Flavio Briatore doubts even signing up Lewis Hamilton would help Ferrari.

"Ferrari hasn't won for years," he is quoted by Tuttosport. "They have an aerodynamic problem and now it seems also with the engine.

"Nothing would change with Hamilton behind the wheel as a driver makes a difference of 1-2 tenths, not seconds.

"If I was Binotto, I would give up on this year but also next year and think about the 2022 machine for the new regulations. And I would not hesitate for a second," Briatore said.

