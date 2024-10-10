Sauber's Swift Moves: Audi F1 to Operate Independently in 2026

Oct.10 - Audi is setting up its involvement in Formula 1 so that the team in Hinwil retains independent decision-making control.

With Renault's rival team struggling on track and even scrapping its works F1 engine program for 2026, some analysts have blamed the overt and clunky involvement of the car manufacturing giant.

So now, with Volkswagen brand Audi 100 percent acquiring the Swiss team for its own works F1 effort from 2026, CEO Gernot Dollner says a structure is being set up so that 'Audi F1' can operate with the nimble swiftness of an independent Formula 1 team.

"We have the supervisory board," Donner is quoted by motorsport-magazin.com. "So if a final decision was necessary, we will take it - I will take it.

"But I don't see any need for that," he insisted. "I see it more that I oversee the perfect connection between the Audi Group and the Formula 1 project."

Dollner suggests that he is well aware that many carmakers in the past, perhaps like BMW and , were too involved in the running of their respective F1 projects.

"Even car companies that have motorsport in their DNA shouldn't get involved," Dollner insists. "Because F1 is just so different from a car company.

"You should just leave it to the experts."

Indeed, former team boss Mattia Binotto has been installed at the very top of Audi F1, and will have the power to instantly make the necessary decisions without corporate interference or approval.

"We are absolutely independent in how we handle the project," said Dollner, "and with the new setup we have also improved it so that the Formula 1 project is fast and independent of any corporate process."

He says the bigwigs at Audi AG will merely oversee "to ensure that this team, that Mattia's team, can act quickly and independently".

"We are fully aware that it is necessary to keep this project away from the group," Dollner added. "Only when it comes to marketing, certain design aspects and sponsorship, then of course we will have a connection.

"But otherwise, the decisions will be made in Hinwil. That is our top priority."

