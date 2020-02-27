Ricciardo skips over Ferrari rumours

Daniel Ricciardo is reluctant to comment on rumours that he is on Ferrari's wish-list for 2021.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto says Sebastian Vettel is the top priority, but paddock gossip has also named Carlos Sainz as another potential replacement for the quadruple world champion.

When asked what racing a red car would mean to him, Renault driver Ricciardo insisted: "I can't answer that."

The Australian said he is still focused on making the Renault project work.





"Sebastian has a nice car," he is quoted by Speed Week. "But I want the Renault project to work. I didn't intend to leave Red Bull and just jump on the next train. I want to get to the top with Renault."

However, team boss Cyril Abiteboul admits that the team with the controversial 'pink Mercedes' has leapt ahead in the fight for fourth place.

"I guess that we and McLaren are at about the same level," said the Renault boss. "But Racing Point is a bit ahead."

