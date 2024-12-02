Qatar GP Tensions Explode as Verstappen Blasts Mercedes Rival

Dec.2 - Max Verstappen unleashed on Mercedes driver George Russell after winning the .

The Red Bull driver was fastest in qualifying a day earlier. But he was given a 1-place grid penalty - dropping him behind Russell - when Verstappen was deemed to have driven too slowly on a slowing-down lap, disrupting Russell on a warm-up lap.

Verstappen told the media after winning on Sunday that Russell had advocated strongly for the penalty during their hearing with the stewards.

"He's always very nice in front of the cameras, but in person he's completely different. I can't stand him, so he might as well go f*ck himself," the quadruple world champion told Viaplay.

And in the FIA press conference, Verstappen explained that he had "never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard" in the stewards' room.

"I lost all respect. But in a way, I was also like, yeah, I'm not surprised anymore in the world that I live in," said the 27-year-old.

Before the drivers' parade on Sunday, the cameras captured Russell approaching Verstappen and shaking his hand. But Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes harsh words were then exchanged during the parade itself.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris excused Verstappen for declaring on the radio that the McLaren had failed to slow down for a yellow flag - earning him a race-ruining stop-go penalty.

"Good for him," Norris said when he heard about Verstappen's complaint. "Everyone does that. I would do the same."

