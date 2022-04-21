Perez says he quits F1 if schedule keeps growing

Apr.21 - Formula 1's annual race calendar is at tipping point, according to Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

The current schedule is at an unprecedented 23 races, with Formula 1 looking to potentially replace the axed Russian GP with a second outing this year in Singapore.

But for the future, even more races are on the cards.

"With 23 races you've already reached the saturation point," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said.

One solution is that F1 scratches a few of the classic European events including Paul Ricard and even the fabled Spa and Monaco.

"I'm a big fan of going to Miami and Las Vegas, but at the same time it would be a great loss not to have some classic European races anymore," Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said.

What's clear for 32-year-old Perez is that the calendar must not go beyond its March-December calendar that is bursting the seams with 23 separate race dates.

"It's great that Formula 1 continues to develop and grow," the Mexican told The Athletic. "You can see it everywhere we go – people are starting to recognise you on the street more and more often.

"But if there are too many races, it will be bad. At least for me.

"Right now we are constantly immersed in work, because there are a lot of races. We simply don't have enough time to spend time with our families.

"I personally have two children. I think if the calendar expands even more, I will definitely no longer compete in Formula 1," Perez warned.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: