Palou emerges as a potential AlphaTauri recruit for next F1 season?

Jun.28 - Nyck de Vries appears to still be under mammoth pressure to keep his seat at AlphaTauri.

After a difficult start to the 28-year-old rookie's first full-time Formula 1 drive this year, team owner Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko indicated that the Dutchman could soon be ousted.

He then showed signs of improving - until he got tangled up in an awkward clash with Haas' Kevin Magnussen in Canada.

"It was a decent race until then," said de Vries.

AlphaTauri boss recently went on the record to admit that he pushed to sign Haas refugee Mick Schumacher for 2023 - until Marko vetoed the move.

Also opposed to signing de Vries, it now emerges, was Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner.

"We don't often have differences of opinion, but sometimes we do," Marko, 80, is quoted as saying on a podcast called Inside Line.

"I think the last time was Nyck de Vries," the Austrian said in comments published in the Dutch media.

"And at the moment it seems that he (Horner) was right. "It was of course about AlphaTauri and not Red Bull, but since we are a family, I did ask him for his opinion.

"And he was not a big fan of Nyck de Vries," Marko admitted.

As for the difference of opinion with Tost about signing Schumacher instead of de Vries, Marko explained: "He (Mick) had been driving his entire career with the Ferrari academy.

"Nyck, who had a very successful race in Monza as a substitute last year, fit better with our philosophy."

Former F1 driver Gerhard Berger indicated recently that he sees Red Bull junior Liam Lawson, currently racing in Japan, as naturally next in line for an AlphaTauri move.

But there could be another, despite his current ties with McLaren - the dominant Indycar driver Alex Palou.

The Indianapolis Star newspaper thinks AlphaTauri may be interested in snapping up the Spaniard for 2024 - as are Williams, Haas and Alfa Romeo.

"But," the report noted, "the clock is ticking, with an all-important end of July deadline that has to play out.

"Palou's Monaco Increase Management team has been making a full-court press to try and find a ride for the 26-year-old Spaniard to slot into for the 2024 F1 campaign," the Indy Star added.

