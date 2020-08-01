Nurburgring hopes to welcome F1 spectators

Aug.1 - Nurburgring officials are hopeful the German circuit will be able to welcome spectators to the scene of the October race.

The venue has been drafted onto F1's corona calendar for 2020, but Nurburgring boss Mirco Markfort said he is hopeful it will not have to be another 'ghost race'.

Indeed, the German motorsport federation DMSB has just announced that 5000 spectators can attend a classic car race at the Nurburgring this month thanks to a "sophisticated hygiene and infection protection concept".

Markfort admitted to the German broadcaster Sudwestrundfunk that he hopes it means spectators can also go to the grand prix, even though Monza has just announced that its event will be closed to the public.





"The goal is to have spectators," Markfort admitted. "We will soon start to discuss concepts with authorities."

Another issue for the Nurburgring is the October race date, with average temperatures in the Eifel region at that time not even topping 8 degrees C.

"It's not for nothing that in Germany we call it Siberia," Sebastian Vettel laughed at Silverstone.

"We can expect anything. If we are lucky it will be 20 degrees, but it could also be freezing.

"I am sure the weather will play a role and I would be surprised if it didn't rain but I can't wait to go back," the German added.

