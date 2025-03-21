Norris Speaks Out: What the Mini-DRS Ban Means for Rivals

Mar.21 - McLaren "could win every race in 2025," according to Mercedes' George Russell.

Although Max Verstappen finished just behind championship leader Lando Norris in Melbourne, the superiority of the McLaren's tyre degradation on a drier track was estimated by some to be as much as a full second per lap.

Russell thinks McLaren's current advantage is "greater than Red Bull ever had".

Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri shot back: "I have to say, George has been saying some funny stuff lately.

"But he can write off the season if he really wants to."

Norris, however, is already feeling the heat of his new status as championship leader and favourite, as Verstappen scoffed at the Briton's claim that the 2025 McLaren is actually very difficult to drive.

"Are you sure he wasn't joking?" the Red Bull driver laughed.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, insists that while Ferrari underperformed in Melbourne, "we're still a long way behind McLaren".

Some, however, are wondering if McLaren will suffer due to the FIA's sudden new rear wing flexibility tests in Shanghai - aiming to close the ingenious 'mini-drs' openings.

"Nope," Norris insisted. "We don't have to change anything.

"It's not directed at us - it seems to be directed other teams."

Indeed, the flexibility on the Ferrari, Alpine and Haas cars are also clearly under FIA scrutiny.

McLaren is out front again so far in Shanghai, although they missed out on the Sprint Qualifying with Red Bull boss Christian Horner estimating the early advantage at "a few tenths at least".

Nonetheless, Norris is pushing back at the notion that he is the overwhelming favourite to win his first title in 2025. "I had one good weekend," he said. "People need to calm down a bit."

Meanwhile, Red Bull lashed back at China Sprint pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton's attempt to play down his radio tension with new race engineer Riccardo Adami in Melbourne, insisting it pales in comparison with the "abuse" Verstappen regularly sprays at Gianpiero Lambiase.

"You never write about that, but you do write about the slightest thing I've had with mine," said the Ferrari driver.

Red Bull responded by posting a montage of happy moments between Verstappen and 'GP' - with Ralf Schumacher pointing out that Charles Leclerc was also "quite rude" with his own Ferrari engineer in Australia.

"If I were the team boss," said Schumacher, "I would bring both of them into my office and give them both a slap on the wrist."

