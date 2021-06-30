Mercedes reveals biggest sticking points new Hamilton contract are discussed
Jun.30 - Toto Wolff is confident he will soon reach a deal to keep Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes beyond 2021.
Media reports in the past days have suggested that the Mercedes chief is targeting a conclusion to the talks and announcement of a new two-year deal around the August break.
Wolff told Osterreich newspaper this week that he spent two hours on the plane with Hamilton, 36, after last weekend's race in Austria.
"We already have the biggest sticking points out of the way," Wolff is quoted by tz newspaper.
"Now we are only discussing the details but we will get rid of those too."
Also expiring this year is Valtteri Bottas' contract, as rumours swirl that Mercedes looks likely to replace him for 2022 with George Russell.
"He drove a great race (last weekend) but that will not change the decision," Wolff insists. "We will look at that in the next few weeks and months."
Check out more items on this website about:
Always the best time to work on a new contract , after your No1 drivers just been thrashed by a young pup and fizzy pop, and fuckin Crypto currency sponsoring the sprint races , is that HONESTLY the best F1 could do, the mind boggles .....
Lol pipe down Pinky before you have an aneurysm. Jeez.
Jax Have you cleaned those cars yet, come on its your last warning now .
Jaxman, a question. Is your hair rapidly greying or is it just falling out?
You know...haters are a fascinating bunch. I mean take the curmudgeon Pinky(The Fly) for instance. Constantly yammering about Lewis in a way that attempts to emasculate him by calling him Lucy, lulu and whatever else. Now imagine for a second he and Lewis in a caged match. I mean who really thinks Pinky would be the victor. Hammer would likely knock him so hard he'd end up back to infancy if he wakes up. Crying and asking for breastmilk 😂. This fella clearly has some envy issues in spending every waking moment yapping against Sir Lewis. Yikes! The rest of the haters I don't even bother acknowledging as they're really just mini Pinkies who have issues with grammar or spelling generally Lol.
Now Brain aka Old fella aka RoR(as per affectionately from Pinky) seems more a cynic. He's an equal opportunity disliker as he does for Hammer and Max. His issue seems to be arrogance related in having problems with high ego racers. Rooting more for underdogs like Bottas. A bit wiser than Pinky obviously, but wishing drivers to crash into each other is just...well...sad and desperate. Another sign of this desperation was buying into the belief Hammer would retire this year. Seems stuck in his ways but relatively ok. But Pinky doesn't stand a prayer....bless his heart Lol.
And a special shout out to the ladies in the room. A pleasant breath of fresh air from this kumbaya sausage fest of haters. Lol smh
I don’t have the history to comment on some of the back and forth that goes on here, however, I completely agree that the pejorative comments towards LH and TW a bit much. I’m not a particularly big fan of either but the terms used by some are way off.
Welcome Brian, Can i just check, you know how the media and social,media and forums work yes?
Just checking because it appears many dont?, they are an outlet for opinion, right or wrong, but opinions, and far be it that any of us is right all the time, but never the less we try to be, , this place gets a few comments but on as ive said before other f1 forums get hundreds, so nasty banter as some may see it , tends to stand out, Jax and f1 are no different to myself or Ror, in that respect but one things true they exist to drive traffic to these sites for the advertisers, just like facebook, and yes we bitch back and to, but the site owners can , say to prospective clients , look at the traffic we generate .
Here if you give it , you must be able to also take it, as per life.
Shrop' we differ here on one point. My opinions are always spot on and should be considered FACT. I am right.....all of the time.
Sorry , I was busy counting up Jaxes insults towards you, i think it was 5, no 6 thats it , my you have upset the JaxMob, better watch your back there my friend
Wow Jaxman, that's a long rant. Just to clarify, I do not dislike Sir Lewis. He is simply a whiner, which I find unappealing. I don't dislike Maxie (actually he is maturing nicely), it's his father that I consider a prick and the kid suffers from association. That, and he drives for RB who has a history of Marko inspired driver abuse. My comments about other drivers are colored by my obvious arrogance (hey, perfection ain't easy), but based on observed and published FACTS. My rooting interests are mostly confined to three racers, RIC, NOR and MSC. Now quit picking on me or next year I pass on a Jaxi in Monte Carlo and I hire a limo for my get-abouts. Remember, you are the servant and I am the master.
That's told him , hes probably off to the Merc garage to find a shoulder to cry on now, and dunna worry about Monaco , Jaxophiles are allowed in anymore, something about to little real knowledge i think, anyway i think too i've seen f1 off, i've phoned his Mum , and told her hes been scratching cars again, he wont be allowed out for a while, tut tut what 12yr olds get up to these days i dunno , and to think i started this thread off mildly polite too, some people heh
Actually, way too polite. Pick up the sarcasm. Re crypto sponsoring 'sprint' races. Hadn't heard, but it's fitting. Contrived currency for a contrived race format. Have a nice day. I am going in the closet and sulk over Jaxman's criticism.
Not the for first time, being "in the closet"and Jax have been mentioned in the same sentence ill bet, that's torn it, ill have the Lewis brigade on me now .
Which bit touched a nerve, the young pup or fizzy drink comment?
I can reveal Max V , however has been going to college , hes doing a course on Shakespeare, apparently his favourite one is King Lear, which as we all know is higher than a paltry Sir or Lord, this is his favourite line from it
Fee-fi-fo-fum,
I smell the blood of an Englishman, (Lulu)
Be he alive, or be he dead
I'll grind his bones to make my bread
He likes it so much he recites before each Quali session, it seems to be working for him.
ShoddyPost, when you're in a troll hole it's best to stop digging. You've been summed up perfectly, call it a day or are you waiting for your chuckle brother to turn up?
Who are the Chuckle brothers you talk about, ah yes children's telly, talk about low standards lol
And like clockwork, hook.....line....sinker. 😎
Projection much there Pinky?! Lol