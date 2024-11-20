Mazepin Sees F1 Comeback Through Entrepreneurial Path

Nov.20 - Nikita Mazepin says he's "99 percent sure" he'll be back in Formula 1 someday.

The Russian, ousted by Haas at the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war and personally sanctioned by Europe and other jurisdictions, admits he no longer watches grands prix.

"This is because I have a certain trauma from the premature end of my career in Formula 1," he told the specialist Russian site autosport.com.ru. "The feelings I experience when watching the races is like watching your girlfriend talk with her new man.

"I was among the top 20 drivers in the world, I had a 5-year contract with the Haas team, and I planned to spend at least 5 years in Formula 1 and achieve success there."

Mazepin, 25, even hinted recently that he had basically given up on ever returning to F1.

"Yes, unfortunately there will be no Formula 1 trophy on my shelf," he now confirms. "I dreamed about this, and I lost it, but I found many other things, and it is not for me to judge which of these is more important."

The Russian, though, thinks he could be back in Formula 1 someday in another capacity. "I am definitely on the business path," said Mazepin.

"I am 99 percent sure that you will see me again in Formula 1 - but there is a nuance to that. In what role, I will leave this to fate. But business meets all my existential needs at the moment.

"I believe there are two ways in life - either strengthen your strengths, or work on your weaknesses. For now, I choose to strengthen my strengths.

"I have entrepreneurial genes by inheritance, plus education, plus a basis in sports," said Mazepin, whose father Dmitry is one of Russia's richest businessmen.

