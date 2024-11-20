Perez's Father Sparks Debate with Emotional Remarks About Schumacher

Nov.20 - Ralf Schumacher insists he's "not angry" with Sergio Perez's father Antonio Perez Garibay.

Perez senior, a Mexican politician, lashed out at his son's critics on the Spanish-language podcast ESPN Racing, aiming particular fire at former F1 driver Schumacher.

"There's one driver, or a journalist, used to be a Formula 1 driver, who first claimed that Checo had been kicked out of Red Bull, and then the next week he came out of the closet," Red Bull driver Perez's father started.

"I don't know, maybe he's in love with Checo? You don't know anymore if he's a journalist, a woman or a man. But even his words are questionable, not even because of Checo, but because of what his (ex) wife said about him," the 65-year-old added.

Bild newspaper called the comments "completely unacceptable". 49-year-old Schumacher, meanwhile, responded on social media.

"I would also stand 100 percent behind my son and try to help," he posted in German on Instagram. "That's what you do as a father.

"As for the style, I would approach it differently, but we know Mr Perez with all his emotions. That's why I'm not angry with him.

"However, I believe results on the track would be a better argument."

