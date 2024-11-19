Massa Credits Verstappen's Aggression for His F1 Dominance

Nov.19 - Former F1 driver Felipe Massa says drivers like him, and Lando Norris, struggle to beat rivals with the "mentality" and aggression of Max Verstappen.

Following recent controversial on-track clashes between Verstappen and Norris as they battled for the 2024 title, the McLaren driver suggested his Dutch rival should adjust his aggressive racing style.

"I am three times world champion," Verstappen hit back in conversation with Viaplay. "I don't have to adjust anything at all."

Massa, who is still battling F1 authorities in legal action over the outcome of the 2008 world championship, admits he likes what he sees in Verstappen's style and psychology.

"Max drives aggressively, on the limit and sometimes a bit over it," he told the Dutch magazine Formule 1. "Lando has less of that. For me, Max is clearly number one.

"I personally like his mentality," former Ferrari driver Massa, now 43, added. "I think I would have come further in my own career if I had had more of Max's mentality.

"I was sometimes too nice, too kind. I was maybe more like Lando."

However, Massa thinks Norris will have learned from his experiences this year.

"Don't forget, this season was the first time he fought for a championship and against someone like Max," said the Brazilian. "That's not easy. But you can see that he is changing. He is getting tougher.

"In other words, he is learning. So next year or the year after that it might be different."

F1 legend Mario Andretti, meanwhile, thinks McLaren will also emerge from 2024 more ready to take on the likes of Verstappen and Red Bull.

"They have the car to win, but I don't think they expected to be in contention for the championship so soon," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"When a team doesn't fight for the crown for so many years, it takes time to compete with the top teams again. The same applies to competitors.

"Norris and Oscar Piastri are two extremely fast and competitive youngsters, but they have never been in a position like they are now. Perhaps not everything turned out the way they wanted this year, but they have a good future ahead of them," Andretti, the 1978 world champion, added.

