Andretti Entry Block Sparks U.S. Probes as EU Backs Away

Nov.19 - The European Commission has taken a step away from the investigations surrounding Formula 1 and the stalled Andretti-Cadillac team entry bid.

The probes by the United States government into why Andretti was approved by the FIA but rejected by Liberty Media are expected to shift into high gear this weekend in Las Vegas, with FBI officials expected to attend.

Currently, congressional inquiries, senatorial action and a department of justice antitrust investigation are still in play - predating Liberty CEO Greg Maffei's decision to step down from the organisation that owns F1.

Given the severity of the allegations of cabal-like behaviour also involving high-profile Formula 1 team bosses, the latest reports suggest that Andretti may ultimately be permitted to enter the sport as planned in 2026.

In parallel, the European Commission, led by Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, has been reviewing the situation.

She has now declared in a statement: "Based on the limited information available to the Commission regarding the alleged barriers to entry into Formula 1 for new teams, the Commission cannot assess whether these barriers result from anti-competitive behaviour" and violate European laws.

"Therefore, the Commission does not currently intend to consider any measures or investigate the impact of the alleged barriers on innovation, employment, and competitiveness in the automotive and motorsport sectors within the EU," Vestager added.

"However, we remain ready to examine any evidence of anti-competitive conduct that stakeholders may bring to our attention."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: