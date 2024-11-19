Formula One 2024: Three Talking Points from the Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov.19 - Max Verstappen reminded everyone why he is a three-time world champion with an extraordinary performance to defy the odds and secure victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix (GP) in Sao Paulo.

Despite kicking off the race on the 17th grid, the Belgian-Dutch driver weaved through the chaos on a rain-soaked Interlagos circuit with flawless precision.

The relentless downpour forced a red flag, but Verstappen took advantage of the stoppage to switch tyres and seize the lead with relative ease.

He crossed the finish line with an impressive 19.477 seconds lead, effectively ending the world title battle with three races remaining.

Read on as we analyse three key talking points from one of the most pulsating races this season.

Max Verstappen Strengthens His Grip on Top Spot

Sunday’s race could go down as a Formula One (F1) classic, with Verstappen delivering arguably one of the best performances of his career to end a ten-race winless streak.

The reigning champion started in 17th position after a poorly timed crash ended his qualifying in Q2 for the first time this season.

Considering Lando Norris started on the pole, he was expected to capitalise on the huge boost and reduce Verstappen’s lead even further after finishing second in Mexico.

However, Verstappen flipped the script in sensational fashion. He quickly made progress, capitalising on the absence of Alex Albon and Lance Stroll to jump to 11th on the first lap.

Verstappen cut his way through the grid while others played it safe. Despite the rainy conditions, he looked more at ease behind the wheel than he had in weeks.

Red Bull’s strategy also played a key role, as Verstappen managed to hold out on his first set of intermediate tyres until a red flag allowed a free tyre change.

Verstappen started 16 places behind Norris but finished five positions ahead of his title rival, claiming a win that extended his lead to 62 points.

With three races left, the 27-year-old is within touching distance of a fourth consecutive title.

Liam Lawson Finishes in the Points

New Zealand star Liam Lawson equalled his best-ever F1 finish by taking ninth place in the wet conditions at the Brazilian GP.

The promising rookie fought hard in the main race after putting in his best-ever qualifying performance to start in fifth place on the grid, even outpacing reigning champion Verstappen.

However, he lost ground to one of his rivals for a full-time Red Bull seat next year, finishing behind Yuki Tsunoda, who burst into life in the rain.

The New Zealander finished in the points by the skin of his teeth, leaving sports bettors who backed him to do so revelling in his achievement.

The sportsbooks listed on comparison website Bettingtop10.co.nz rated him as a 4.00 shot to finish in the points and he duly delivered.

Kiwi punters who secured winning returns would have been delighted to see their compatriot boost his chances of securing a permanent spot in F1 next season.

Lawson said: “Two cars in the points is good - it's great for the team. I think obviously from where we started it's a bit of a shame.

“I think our race really got unwound a little bit when we got turned around at the start, but I think obviously then we boxed for extremes. It was tough, but honestly, surviving was hard enough - it was a very brutal race.”

Nightmare for Team Haas in Brazil

The Haas F1 team had a nightmare outing in Brazil as they failed to claim points, with Oliver Bearman finishing 12th and Nico Hulkenberg disqualified.

Bearman started in 15th and built up a head of steam early on, climbing to 13th place, but a spin on lap four set him back to 17th.

Despite this setback, Bearman steadily climbed through the field, pitting for fresh intermediates on lap 28. The race was suspended on lap 32 due to an accident, and Bearman restarted from 15th.

He was hunting down Carlos Sainz when he spun at turn seven. He needed a safety car period after that accident but was able to close the gap on the pack and moved up to 12th after the restart.

Hulkenberg started from 18th and advanced to 15th after lap one. He worked his way up into the top ten before his first pit stop.

Unfortunately, he received outside help from the marshals after a spin on lap 27 at turn one and was black flagged on lap 32, ending his race prematurely.

Their performance leaves Haas in seventh place in the constructors’ championship, but they will fancy their chances of leapfrogging Alpine into sixth position with three races left.

