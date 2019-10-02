Marko: Red Bull can still win five races

Dr Helmut Marko has moved to play down Jos Verstappen's concerns about progress at Red Bull.
Jos, who is Max Verstappen's father and co-manager, said after a string of uncompetitive races for the team: "They really need to change things otherwise next year will be lost as well."
But following Verstappen's comments, Marko said his pre-season prediction of five wins in 2019 is still on track. 22-year-old Verstappen has already won twice this season.
"I said we could win five races and I think it's still possible. We can still do it, I'm still positive," he told Servus TV.
Check out more about:
5 wins, there was a reason for that number. They won 4 in 2018 with a Renault engine, you know the one that Horner slated time and time again and that was the year with a competitive Mercedes AND Ferrari in the mix. So any less than 4 would be embarrassing.
Horner - In future you might want reign in those angry opinions, otherwise at the end of the season they might just bite you.
Yeah, right Marko, and at 73 yrs. old and 25 yrs. away from the cockpit I could still jump in and turn competitive laps. Sorry, Doc, you're not going to win 3 of the last 5. Sheesh. As for Horner, he remains the biggest purveyor of tears and excuses in our sport.