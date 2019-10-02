Seidl: Current drivers 'future of McLaren'

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl says the British team is more than happy with its current race drivers.

Having only started at Woking in May, by July Seidl had counted McLaren out of the 'silly season' by announcing that Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris are staying.

"We have no doubts about seeing these two drivers as our future," he told AS newspaper. "Having that clarity is fantastic for us and will help us improve as a team."

Seidl said Spaniard Sainz is a "key element" for the development of the car. "When you hear him speak, you would think he has an engineering degree," he said.





"I see a lot of potential in both of them," he added.

"They are the future of this team, now it's up to us to improve and give them a better car."

