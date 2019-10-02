Hulkenberg admits to F1 career 'regrets'

Nico Hulkenberg has admitted to having some "regrets" about his Formula 1 career.

It looks possible that after a decade in the sport, the 32-year-old Renault refugee will fail to find another race seat for 2020.

German Hulkenberg has never even been on the podium, but he said he has even lost opportunities to win races, such as in Brazil in 2012 when he tried to pass Lewis Hamilton.

"The manoeuvre went wrong, but I will not self-flagellate for 100 years," he told France's Auto Hebdo. "If you don't try to overtake when you can, you should change jobs. Of course there is sometimes frustration, even bitterness, but I personally sleep very well at night."





Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul said Hulkenberg's tendency to squander certain opportunities for results is one of the reasons why he lost his seat.

"I don't agree with Cyril," Hulkenberg said. "A few mistakes, a bad career choice, and you quickly find yourself in a situation like mine. It's all about details in F1."

And so when asked if he regrets anything about his 174-grand prix career, Hulkenberg answered: "Of course I do, about certain things, certain decisions, certain situations. But it's part of life as well. At the end of the day, I've been here for 10 years. Ten cool and intense seasons. There could have been more success, but it could have been worse too."

