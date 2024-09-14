Magnussen Returns for Haas in Singapore After License Suspension

Sep.14 - Team boss Ayao Komatsu says Kevin Magnussen will be back at the wheel of his Haas next weekend in Singapore.

Experienced team regular Magnussen, who is being replaced by rookie Oliver Bearman for 2025, is sitting out Baku after his FIA super license was suspended for a race.

Komatsu, however, admitted on Friday that he is very much looking on the bright side - as it gives Bearman, 19, a nice early taste of a full race weekend with his new team for 2025.

"It's a great opportunity for him, but also for us as well," he said. "And then, to be alongside Nico (Hulkenberg), we cannot ask for a better reference.

"So yeah, that's a great opportunity for everyone."

Haas did not try to appeal Magnussen's Baku race suspension, and some believe the small American team even thinks he deserves the penalty.

Komatsu denies that.

"Honestly, the episode (at Monza) with (Pierre) Gasly was insignificant in my opinion. We told him to open a ten second gap to (Alex) Albon, which I didn't think was possible, but then he was constantly on the limit and without mistakes. It was a phenomenal performance," he said.

So when asked if it has crossed his mind to simply leave Magnussen on the bench for the remainder of the year to give Bearman more early experience, the Japanese shook his head.

"No, no real thoughts about putting Ollie in the car for the rest of the season," he said.

"Well, I would be lying if I said there were zero considerations, but it was not a real consideration," he added.

"At Monza, everyone saw how Kevin can race. That is his strength. Sometimes a bit too aggressive like in Miami, but like Monza and other times, when he's having his day, he delivers amazing races.

"After this race, the black cloud is gone and he has zero points on his license again. We reset and we go on," said the Haas team boss.

