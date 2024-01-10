Komatsu Shifts Gears: Haas F1 Team's Ten-Year Steiner Era Ends

Jan.10 - MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has unveiled a major shift in its leadership, announcing the promotion of Ayao Komatsu to the role of Team Principal. This change comes as Guenther Steiner steps down, ending a significant tenure that spanned a decade since the team's inception. Komatsu, who joined the team in its inaugural season in 2016 as Chief Race Engineer, ascends from his recent position as Director of Engineering.

Boasting a rich, two-decade-long career in Formula 1, encompassing both engineering and managerial roles, the 47-year-old Komatsu is a seasoned veteran in the motorsport world. His journey in Formula 1 began with British American Racing, followed by a substantial period at Renault. As the new Team Principal, Komatsu will helm all competitive aspects of the team, placing him at the forefront of their strategic and on-track endeavors.

In his new capacity, Komatsu is tasked with refining the team's overarching strategies and enhancing their performance on the track. Central to his role will be fostering a culture of empowerment among team members while streamlining processes for greater efficiency.

In support of Komatsu's performance-oriented vision, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team plans to appoint a Chief Operating Officer based in Europe. This role, primarily focusing on non-competition aspects, will be stationed at the team's Banbury facility, reinforcing the operational structure of the team.

Gene Haas, Team Owner, shared his gratitude towards Guenther Steiner for his decade-long commitment and extended his best wishes for the future. Haas noted the necessity for improved on-track performances and expressed confidence in Komatsu's engineering-centric approach to team management.

"We've seen successes, but consistency in achieving results that align with our broader goals is crucial," Haas remarked. "Efficient use of resources, coupled with enhanced design and engineering capabilities, is pivotal. I am eager to collaborate with Ayao in unlocking our full potential, reflecting my commitment to competitive Formula 1 racing."

Ayao Komatsu expressed his excitement about leading MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. "Being part of the team since its first race, I am deeply invested in our success. I am eager to guide our competitive operations and establish a structure that yields improved results on the track," said Komatsu.

"We're in a performance-driven industry, and recent seasons haven't matched our expectations or ambitions, which is frustrating," Komatsu added. "We have strong backing from Gene and our partners, and we're committed to delivering an on-track performance that mirrors their support. With our talented teams across Kannapolis, Banbury, and Maranello, I am confident in our ability to achieve the results we know we're capable of."

The 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship is set to kick off with pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit from February 21-23. The season's first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, will follow, taking place March 3.

