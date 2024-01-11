What did Norris and Piastri do during their F1 Winterbreak?

Jan.11 - As the Formula 1 world takes a brief pause, it's not just the engines that cool down - the drivers take this time to unwind, recharge, and indulge in personal interests before the high-octane drama of the new season revs up. McLaren's stars, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, are no exception, and here's a glimpse into how they spent their winter hiatus.

Lando Norris: A Diverse Winter Itinerary

Lando's winter break kicked off with a touch of glamour, as he clinched the British Competition of the Year Award at the Autosport Awards, followed by the prestigious Lorenzo Bandini Trophy in Italy. Always close to his fans, he made time for photo-ops in London before jetting off for his winter escapades.

Alpine Adventures and French Frolics

The French Alps beckoned Norris first, where he joined friends, including Max Fewtrell and Martin Garrix, for some skiing, snowball fights, and dog walks amidst the picturesque snowy landscapes. A quick jaunt to Paris saw him swapping his racing gear for football boots at the Parc Des Princes, home of Paris Saint-Germain. Lando tested his football skills on the pitch, proudly donning a personalised PSG jersey.

From Monaco to Twitch Streams

Returning briefly to Monaco, Norris engaged with local fans, squeezing in some training before diving back into the world of gaming. A known Twitch aficionado, he returned to streaming, sharing screen time with fellow streamer Morgan (angryginge13) for some Fortnite action.

Bali Bliss

The year concluded with Norris soaking up the sun in Bali, Indonesia. Embracing the local culture, he enjoyed beach time, sea swims, and ushered in the New Year amidst Bali's serene beauty.

Oscar Piastri: From Carpentry to Community Engagements

Oscar Piastri's off-season narrative was equally eventful. His impressive rookie season accomplishments had him jokingly considering carpentry skills for an expanded trophy cabinet. His accolades included the BRDC Bruce McLaren Trophy, the Autosport Rookie of the Year award, and the FIA Rookie of The Year.

Dental Dilemmas and Homecoming

A necessary detour to the dentist for wisdom teeth removal meant missing the BRDC Awards Ceremony, but it allowed Oscar time to recuperate before embarking on his pre-season training regime. A return to Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit, scene of his first F1 points, provided a heartwarming homecoming. Engaging with Australian fans, Oscar participated in a meet and greet, sharing moments and memories, signing autographs, and connecting with his local supporters.

As the Formula 1 world gears up for another adrenaline-fueled season, it's clear that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have made the most of their time away from the track, recharging and reconnecting with the world beyond the pit lane. Stay tuned as we bring more insights and updates from the world of Formula 1.

