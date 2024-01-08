Mercedes-Benz and Williams Racing Extend Power Unit Partnership Until 2030

Jan.8 - In a significant development for the Formula 1 landscape, Mercedes-Benz and Williams Racing have announced an extension of their partnership, with the iconic star-branded manufacturer set to supply Williams with Power Units until at least 2030. This agreement solidifies Williams as the second customer team of Mercedes for the upcoming new generation of Power Units, slated to debut in the 2026 season.

The collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and the Grove-based team began with the onset of the 1.6-liter V6 hybrid era in 2014. As of 2023, the partnership marked its tenth anniversary and is now poised to span nearly two decades, concluding at the end of 2030.

Markus Schaefer, Chief Technology Officer and Board Member of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, expressed his enthusiasm: "Extending our partnership with Williams Racing to 2030 is a fantastic development. We've built a strong connection since the current Power Unit regulations were introduced, and it's exciting to continue this journey into the next era. Their commitment to our future Power Unit strategy is highly valued, and we're eager to embrace the new regulations together, bringing the same passion and excitement we had in 2014, with hopes of achieving similar success."

Since its return to the pinnacle of motorsport, initially as an engine supplier in 1994 and later as a full works team in 2010, Mercedes has scripted a remarkable story. Under the current Power Unit regulations, Mercedes-AMG has clinched 114 victories in 204 Grands Prix, including two wins by customer teams, and secured eight consecutive Constructors' Championships.

Toto Wolff, Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, added: "Confirming Williams Racing as our second customer team for the forthcoming Power Unit regulations from 2026 highlights the strength of Mercedes-Benz's presence in Formula 1. Today's announcement not only reaffirms our overall motorsport strategy but also strengthens it. Our relationship with Williams has grown and evolved since 2014, and as they continue building a foundation for future frontline competition, we are thrilled to support them with our Power Units."

Development of the new Power Unit has been underway since mid-2022 at Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth. A robust portfolio of strong customer teams is expected to accelerate the learning process when these Power Units make their track debut in 2026.

Hywel Thomas, Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, reflected on the partnership: "Williams is one of Formula 1's heritage teams, and together we've achieved considerable success over time since our partnership began in 2014. A highlight for us at HPP during the current turbo-hybrid era was the 2014 Austrian Grand Prix, where our Power Units helped Williams secure third and fourth places. Our relationship with Williams has only grown stronger over the past decade, and we look forward to continuing this productive approach as we tackle the next generation of Power Units in 2026."

James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams Racing, shared his enthusiasm: "Our longstanding partnership with Mercedes-Benz is a source of great pride, and we're excited to continue this collaboration in the next era of Formula 1. Mercedes' expertise, support, and technology align perfectly with our team's mid-to-long-term objectives. This extended agreement with Mercedes is a positive step, aligning with our strategic goals for the future as we continue to develop our in-house design and manufacturing capabilities."

Since the start of the current turbo-hybrid era, Williams, as a customer team of Mercedes, has secured 16 podium finishes. In this period, the team achieved third place in the Constructors' Championship in 2014 and 2015, with its most successful season since 2017 being in 2023, where it finished seventh overall.

About Williams Racing

For over 45 years, Williams Racing has been a prominent force in one of the world's fastest sports, standing as one of the three most successful teams in the history of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The British heritage team boasts a rich history in F1 car development and championship victories, highlighting its formidable presence in the sport. Since its inception in 1977 by the late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team, in collaboration with partners like Cosworth, Honda, and Renault, has captured nine Constructors' Championships. The roster of drivers is nothing short of legendary, with the seven Drivers' Championships won by icons such as Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill, and Jacques Villeneuve.

