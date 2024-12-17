Kerpen Rejects Honour for Michael Schumacher Despite Historic Impact

Dec.17 - Ralf Schumacher has slammed a political decision to deny his famous brother Michael an honorary citizenship of a town synonymous with his career.

The siblings were born in Hurth, but their personal connection with nearby Kerpen is well known. For instance, it's where they made their karting debuts, and father Rolf Schumacher was a manager at the local circuit.

Not just that, after achieving global fame as a seven time world champion, Michael Schumacher provided support to Kerpen's karting community, and helped to keep the circuit running until it closed in 2020.

Nonetheless, the Kerpen council has voted against a motion to make Michael Schumacher, now 55 and still recovering from brain injuries, an honorary citizen of the town.

"This is typical of Germany and our politics," the German broadcaster RTL quoted Ralf Schumacher as having posted on Instagram.

"When you think about what my brother has done for Kerpen through his success, I am simply at a loss for words."

The chairman of the Michael Schumacher fan club, Reiner Ferling, agreed: "The way Michael is treated as a person is disgusting. I'm really angry.

"The city can't even bring itself to appoint someone as an honorary citizen who has won seven world championship titles for us?"

It is not the first time Ferling has petitioned for the honour, but it could now be the last. "After everything that has happened, I can no longer imagine that the Schumacher family even wants Michael to become an honorary citizen," he said.

In contrast, Maranello in Italy, and Spa in Belgium, made Schumacher honorary citizens in 2006 and 2019 respectively.

Kerpen council member Andreas Lipp told the Kolner Stadtanzeiger newspaper when asked why they voted against the motion: "It currently makes no sense.

"We simply have other projects to work on."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: