Insider Predictions for Alpine: Colapinto Set to Take Doohan's Seat

Feb.13 - Two Formula 1 figures agree that Jack Doohan's career at the pinnacle of motorsport could be very short-lived.

Although the 22-year-old Australian will "definitely" start the season as Pierre Gasly's teammate, Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore has also not ruled out promoting his new protege and reserve driver Franco Colapinto within 2025.

"Alpine have already conducted comparative tests between Colapinto and Doohan," Russian F1 commentator Alexey Popov told his program 'Lights Go Out'.

"But Briatore is constantly posting photos of Colapinto on his social channels, and many are already saying that Doohan's song is sung."

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya is among those who are convinced Doohan's days are very numbered.

"The difficult thing for Doohan is that from the outside it seems like the decision has already been taken," he told AS Colombia. "I think it will happen.

"I think Formula 1 saw how important Colapinto's popularity is and in the background Formula 1 is already helping for it to happen."

Montoya says Argentinean Colapinto, 21, has leapfrogged every other member of Alpine's driver development program. "The drivers they have in F2, in F3, are all very good drivers," says the Colombian.

"Franco was at Williams, in the Williams academy, and suddenly he had the chance to race. Now, none of those drivers in F2 will get the seat - it will be Franco."

Popov, however, is not as sure as Montoya that Doohan won't keep his race seat for the entirety of the 2025 season.

"What I want to say is 'let's not rush'," said the Russian. "Let's wait at least a few races. Because he will definitely get these few races. No one will drop Doohan before Melbourne - that's clear.

"After that, we'll see how it goes," Popov continued. "But against Gasly, of course, it will be difficult for him. Nevertheless, let's see."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: