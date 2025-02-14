McLaren's 2025 F1 Car: Noticeable Modifications to Title-Winning Machine

Feb.14 - McLaren has revealed to the world some significant modifications to its title-winning Formula 1 car for the all-new season.

For the last year of the current regulations, each team will undoubtedly base their 2025 car on the previous version. In McLaren's case, it powered them to the 2024 constructors' championship.

But McLaren is not resting on those laurels.

The Woking based team on Thursday showed to the world photos of its heavily-camouflaged orange and black 2025 car circulating at Silverstone for a 'filming day' shakedown.

"The orange and black pattern made it difficult to find new aero tricks," observed Auto Motor und Sport journalist Tobias Gruner.

"But a closer look showed that the airbox is now flatter and more oval in shape," he added.

Gruner noted that the nose is also "a bit slimmer", and that the side mirror mounts are altered.

"We have to remain realistic," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said. "Every team will come out of the winter break improved."

In the pages of Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport, technical correspondent Paolo Filisetti remarked that although the 2025 McLaren resembles its predecessor, there has been a "profound refinement of the project both at a dynamic and aerodynamic level".

He also noticed changes to the front and rear suspension, with lower attachment points than before, "striking" differences with a less rounded bodywork profile.

An analysis in France's Auto Hebdo, meanwhile, noted "more imposing" sidepods with an altered shape of the intakes.

So while McLaren won the constructors' title in 2024, Lando Norris is now keen to beat quadruple consecutive world champion Max Verstappen to the drivers' crown.

"I need to get my elbows out and show I'm not going to willingly give him any positions," the British driver told reporters.

"But I also have to be a smart driver. You have to be smart to go up against Max."

