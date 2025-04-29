Inside the FIA’s Surprising Shift on Conduct Regulations

Apr.29 – Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the highly controversial president of F1’s governing body, looks set to hit reverse gear on draconian new penalties laid out in the international sporting code.

As a furious Max Verstappen was taking off his helmet in parc ferme in Jeddah, he was immediately approached by Ben Sulayem and they were involved in a brief but obviously tense exchange.

Verstappen, who served community service over the winter for saying “f*ck” in an FIA press conference last year, was incensed about his penalty for cutting the first corner of the race.

However, he point-blank refused to discuss it with the media.

“The problem is that I cannot share my opinion about it because I might get penalised,” said the quadruple world champion.

It is not just fellow Formula 1 drivers who have joined the Dutchman in lambasting the clampdown against bad behaviour – with new penalties involving tens of thousands of euros, docked points and even race bans – but also competitors in other FIA-sanctioned series, including world rally.

But Verstappen’s increasing reluctance to speak to the media hit a crescendo after Jeddah, where he referred specifically to the sporting code’s draconian new ‘Appendix B’.

“You can’t be critical in any form that might ‘harm or ‘danger’ – let me get the sheet out. There’s a lot of lines,” the 27-year-old quipped.

So, amid ongoing turmoil inside the Ben Sulayem-led regime, and the increasing likelihood that he will be challenged in the presidential elections later this year, the FIA president now looks to be hitting reverse gear.

“Following constructive feedback from drivers across our seven FIA world championships, I am considering making improvements to Appendix B,” he declared on Instagram.

“As a former rally driver, I understand the demands they face better than most. Humans make the rules and humans can improve the rules,” Ben Sulayem added.

“This principle of continuous improvement is something I have always believed in and is at the heart of all we do at the FIA. By listening to one another and working collaboratively, we continue to drive a positive future for the sport we all care so deeply about.”

Meanwhile, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher thinks at least some of Verstappen’s anger after the Saudi Arabian GP was not FIA-related.

“I think he was more angry with himself,” the German told Sky Deutschland.

“Because he almost never makes mistakes, and he knew exactly that a bad start meant he had to take that shortcut to stay in front. And it really bothers him that it didn’t work out.”

