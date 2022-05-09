Hamilton not removing his jewellery for new safety rules?
May 9 - While Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc battle for the world championship, Lewis Hamilton has found himself at war with the FIA.
Earlier at Miami, the seven time world champion wore as much jewellery as was physically possible in the official FIA press conference in protest of the sport's renewed cockpit ban.
Sebastian Vettel also cheekily protested the fireproof underwear clampdown by wearing underwear on the outside of his Aston Martin overalls, while even Kevin Magnussen admitted he has concerns.
"I feel weird without my wedding ring in the car," said the Danish driver.
But it was Hamilton, 37, who stepped up the row by threatening to boycott Sunday's Miami GP, ultimately earning him a two-race reprieve for certain piercings.
The Mercedes driver, however, says he will never be taking out his nose ring.
"I got an exemption for here, I'll get an exemption for the rest of the year," he revealed. "Wedding rings are also allowed.
"There is no doubt that I will continue to discuss this topic," Hamilton insisted. "Next time I'll wear four watches."
As for his uncompetitive Mercedes car, a brief moment of promise for the otherwise hopelessly 'porpoising' W13 ultimately led to sixth at the line for Hamilton - one place behind his faster-in-2022 teammate George Russell.
"There's something we're overlooking to make the car more consistent," Russell said on Sunday.
"It's definitely a fast car. We just can't get it to work. I don't know when that will happen. We're working as hard as we can on it."
Hamilton is becoming Toxic to F1
Yes he is, even his team are becoming cheesed off with his moaning and why didn't he change his tyres under the safety car, you would have thought that lesson with Max last yearalso when he chose not to change his tyres under the safety car would have been learnt. As JB said sir Lulu was unlucky but he had a choice albeit the wrong one his fault and he cannot afford to make mistakes like that, timw to wake up sir Lulu. Good race though but needed the safety car to living it up.