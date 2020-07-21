Hamilton hits back at F1 legends over racism

Jul.21 - Lewis Hamilton has hit back at F1 legends Mario Andretti and Sir Jackie Stewart over their recent criticism of the Mercedes driver's Black Lives Matter activism.

As the six-time world champion spruiks his anti-racism message within the F1 paddock, 1978 title winner Andretti suggests that Hamilton is actually "creating a problem that does not exist".

Hamilton, 33, responded on Instagram.

"This is disappointing but unfortunately a reality that some of the older generation who still have a voice today cannot get out of their own way and acknowledge there is a problem," he said.





"This is plain ignorance but that will not stop me from continuing to push for change. It is never too late to learn and I hope that this man who I've always had respect for can take the time to educate himself," Hamilton added.

As for triple world champion Sir Jackie Stewart, he recently said of the anti-racism campaigning: "I don't think there's as big a problem as there might seem".

"Again, another one," Hamilton responded. "Just disappointing."

