Haas team 'not far' from ending Schumacher seat rumours
Jul.5 - Ralf Schumacher isn't sure if he would advise his nephew Mick to stay at Haas for 2022 or risk a move to another Ferrari-linked team.
There are rumours that Ferrari may be wanting to push its junior driver up the Formula 1 grid by relocating him to Alfa Romeo for 2022.
However, Ferrari recently commissioned a new building at Maranello dedicated to its technical program in support of customer team Haas.
The small American outfit effectively wrote off 2021 in order to focus exclusively on the new rules for next year and beyond.
"Is the team hoping to get a Ferrari copy in 2022?" wondered veteran F1 journalist Roger Benoit, writing in Blick.
"What is clear is that for Haas and Ferrari, the full focus is on the new cars," he added.
When asked to comment on the Schumacher rumours, Haas boss Gunther Steiner indicated that the 22-year-old son of Michael Schumacher is staying.
"The silly season has just started," he said.
"We still have to look at a few things, but we are not far from confirming our drivers for 2022."
As for Ralf, whose own son David won a Formula 3 support race in Austria at the weekend, he isn't sure how to advise his nephew.
"It's much too early to judge," he told Sky Deutschland.
"Alfa is a little better than Haas at the moment. But the question is which team is developing, and what.
"A lot will change at Haas in the next year, but Alfa has been at this level for many years. So I don't know what my advice is at the moment."
Best to let Ferrari take the lead on where MSC sits in 2022. They want him to succeed. If they leave him in the Hass that is good news about the new car. If F1 is ever to gain traction in the US we need a strong American entry and drivers with name recognition.
Good point yes about gaining traction , but that new car , if he stays at Haas better get him up the grid at least to midfield would be good
Haas made such a good start to F1, maybe too good really
Shrop' I'm biased here so probably not objective, but I believe that Ferrari wants to elevate the Schumacher name and will make the right decision. Yeah, I know, haven't been competitive since the Todt departure and the current guys are a bit of a clown show, but.....
One thing that I have been squeaking about since the 'we can't solve the brake problem' period is that Mr.Haas needs to change principles. Nothing neggie about Guenther, but team performance is king. They wasted two competent drivers, not WDC level but solid racers.
You are spot on about early success being poison. Big improvement in 2022 or sell to the Russian.
Interesting and not always accurate but wiki has the Ruskies Dad down as a key shareholder in the team, i thought he was just a major sponsor, so how much did Gene sell to him if correct?
As I remember 30%, but don't quote me. There was also a floater that Andretti Motorsports is interested. Notice, no Penske interest. Roger is too smart to spend hundreds of millions for a team after his last soiree over there when he can keep winning races in the US and actually make money doing it. Been there, done that attitude. Rather see him negotiate a F1 race at Indy, or better yet buy Watkins Glen, do a track facelift and give us a REAL F1 venue. It would draw 'stone-like attendance. He's probably too old for a project that size.
BTW, why are you still awake? Get some sleep and prepare for Jaxaward's next attack. LOL
Oh i don't worry about Jax anymore, eventually as his replies dwindle hell get the message , besides I think hell have plenty of head scratching to do without conversing with us , wondering why some of his nastier posts are suddenly disappearing from threads from what i've been seeing recently ...!
Ah well onwards and upwards, my word of the day is Nockenwelle--for the non german speakers among us, thats camshaft in English .
I must really try and stay on topic .