Haas asked Alfa Romeo to delay driver news

Nov.1 - It is now obvious that Mick Schumacher will step up to Formula 1 next year with Haas.

Earlier, it appeared that the 20-year-old German and F2 points leader would indeed get his promotion for 2021, but it had not been decided whether it would be with Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo or Haas.

At Imola, Alfa Romeo announced that both Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi - another member of the Ferrari academy - are staying put next year.

"I asked Fred (Vasseur) to wait with his announcement until after this race, but it apparently did not work," Haas team boss Gunther Steiner told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

However, he stopped short of confirming the now open secret about Schumacher's Haas seat.

"Mick is a Ferrari driver," said Steiner. "A lot is going on, but he is their driver and not mine.

"My plan is still that we do not announce our drivers until the season is over. Of course the fans want to know, but it also applies internally. The drivers are the most important people on the team.

"To ensure a good team spirit, we need to tell the people as quickly as possible what is happening," he added.

