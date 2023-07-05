Former F1 drivers rally for natural track limits at Red Bull Ring

Jul.5 - The Red Bull Ring will "definitely" respond to ensure that a repeat of the farcical track limits phenomenon will never again mar an Austrian GP.

F1's governing body, the FIA, is already recommending that new gravel run-off be placed at the most contentious corners for 2024 - turns 9 and 10.

"Apparently 1200 offenses were counted," Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko told Osterreich newspaper. "That's crazy.

"That's why I'm behind something happening by the next grand prix in 2024," he added. "There will definitely be a solution."

Officials at the Red Bull-owned circuit in Spielberg, meanwhile, told Kleine Zeitung newspaper that they are in "constant contact with the FIA" to find "a common path for the future".

Timo Glock, a former F1 driver, said it's not race officials' fault that the festival of warnings, penalties, frustration and confusion struck last weekend's event.

"Obviously it's brutally difficult when 20 cars are driving in a circle and you have to keep an eye on every car. Every lap at turns nine and ten," he told Sky Deutschland.

"After a few laps the human eye slows down a bit and can't keep up."

Another former driver is Alex Wurz, whose father once owned the track - then called the A1 Ring. Wurz, 49, now heads a circuit design company.

"I'm in favor of natural track limits with grass and gravel," he told Kronen Zeitung. "You can also do things with the kerbs."

