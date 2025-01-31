FIA-Russia: Upcoming February Talks Could Help Russian Drivers and Teams

Jan.31 - Russian racing drivers and teams' struggles with Formula 1 governing body the FIA could finally be nearing an end.

It was Haas that ousted Nikita Mazepin and his sponsor Uralkali at the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis three years ago, but the FIA simultaneously imposed restrictions on any drivers or teams in all FIA competitions.

Today, any Russian driver either needs to voluntarily renounce their ties to Russia - like Robert Shwartzman who switched to an Israeli license - or sign a document condemning Vladimir Putin's regime and agreeing to race under a neutral flag.

But according to three-time Dakar Rally winner Anton Shibalov, who refused to agree to the FIA's conditions, changes in the FIA's attitude may now be afoot.

"As participants, including the guys from Kamaz, we are ready to go back even tomorrow," he told Tass news agency.

"I hope that in the coming years this will all stabilise and we will be able to take part again. But I cannot say when exactly this will happen. It depends on the FIA.

"What I can say for sure is that in the near future, in February, negotiations on this topic are planned. It needs to be resolved now - the Dakar has ended, and the Formula 1 season is yet to start. Soon, the FIA president will be much less accessible," Shibalov added.

The Kamaz-Master team dominated Dakar for years until the Ukraine crisis. Shibalov says even direct competitors are looking forward to the Russian team's return.

"This talk has been going on for years. I think they will only be glad to see us," said Shibalov. "As you may have noticed, there is no closeness or intrigue in the races now. There was a gap of 2.5 hours between first and second place," he added, referring to the 2025 Dakar.

