Ferrari: Lack of 'understanding' caused Vettel divorce

Dr Helmut Marko has clarified yet again that there is no room for Red Bull's former champion Sebastian Vettel alongside Max Verstappen next year.

The Austrian team official admits there has been contact with the quadruple world champion, but "We can't afford to have two superstars on our team".

"We don't want that either," Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz's right hand man is quoted by De Telegraaf newspaper.

"The offer made by Ferrari to Vettel cannot be compared with what Alexander Albon earns from us," Marko added.





"We are in constant contact with each other, but we have already informed Vettel that Max is our first man and that the situation is clearly established."

Reports that Vettel could join McLaren or Renault are also believed to be wide of the mark, as Auto Bild claims that it is "Mercedes or nothing" for the 32-year-old in Formula 1 next year.

Ferrari vice-chairman Piero Ferrari likened Vettel's impending departure from Maranello to a divorce.

"It is like a marriage - a beautiful story that could have been more beautiful and comes to an end for several reasons, on Vettel's part and on our part," he told Quattroruote Q-Talks.

"We no longer live well together and we separated," team founder Enzo Ferrari's son added.

"I had a lot of confidence and a great esteem for Sebastian because he did some great races. I don't know if he did not understand the car or if we did not understand him, but these things can happen.

"This is no time to put the responsibility on anyone," said Ferrari.

