Father-son F1 duo team up to win endurance race

Oct.19 - Kevin Magnussen and his father will team up in December in a bid to win the Gulf 12 Hours endurance sports car race in Abu Dhabi.

It will be the second time the father-son team, featuring former McLaren and Stewart driver Jan Magnussen (49), have shared a racing car after they took on Le Mans last year.

Now, they will drive a Ferrari 488 GT3 in collaboration with AF Corse and an entry called MDK Motorsports, with team owner and venture capitalist Mark Kvamme completing the lineup.

"Mark and I met during the Miami GP and that is where the idea arose," 30-year-old Magnussen, who races in Formula 1 for Haas, told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"We called my father and then the team was set."

