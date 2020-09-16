F1 unlikely to return to Mugello

Sep.16 - Formula 1 appears unlikely to return to Mugello next year, despite the success of last weekend's race at the Ferrari-owned circuit.

Up and down the pitlane, drivers raved about the challenge of the high-speed and 'old school' layout in Tuscany, which was drafted onto the 2020 calendar at late notice due to the corona crisis.

"I would love to see the track on the normal calendar," said Charles Leclerc.

"To be honest, I was a little sceptical at first, but after the race it become clear that there was a lot of overtaking. In that sense, the track is surprisingly good."





Daniel Ricciardo added: "I think we were all afraid that it wouldn't be a good circuit for racing, but it wasn't boring at all. It was one of the most exciting grands prix of the year.

"I'd say a lot of the drivers would like to return. But we also love Monza, so I wouldn't want it to be at the expense of that," the Renault driver added.

"It would be great if we could have both."

Unfortunately, with a 'normal' F1 calendar bursting at the seams at 22 races, that appears unlikely.

It is also doubtful that F1's financial model for race promoters would work for Mugello. This year, some replacement circuits were even paid by Liberty Media rather than the reverse.

"That is of course not the basis of this business," said Felix Gorner, a journalist for Germany's RTL.

"The probability that Italy will get a second race is also very, very small," he added.

Nonetheless, Gorner thinks Formula 1 will miss Mugello in future.

"The circuit not only has charm, it has character. Not least because of the gravel traps that you can't get out of. That means you can't make a mistake, or if you do, your race is over," he said.

